Christ Temple Cogic
183 Tower Ave
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 293-2416
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
the Greater Christ Temple Church of God in Christ
183 Tower Ave.
Hartford, CT
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
the Greater Christ Temple Church of God in Christ
183 Tower Ave.
Hartford, CT
Clara Bell DeBeatham Obituary
Clara Bell (Willis) DeBeatham, 82, of Hartford, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She leaves two children, Melinda DeBeatham-Terrell and her husband Bernard and Terrence DeBeatham and his wife Juliet Wood-DeBeatham all of Hartford; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a daughter, Moniqua Faye Lambert; and two brothers. Her family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., at the Greater Christ Temple Church of God in Christ, 183 Tower Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. For online condolences and to view the complete obituary, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
