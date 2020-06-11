Clara C. Julian, 99, of Stafford Springs, CT, wife of the late Leo J. Julian, passed away at home peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and her beloved caregiver, Dawn. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Peter J. and Josephine (Calchera) Carocari. Clara was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and member of the Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included bowling, sewing, knitting, playing the piano, and performing with the Golden Tones singers. Her favorite times were spent vacationing with her family, and attending concerts, plays and movies. She was always ready for an adventure. She will be remembered as a caring and loving mother and grandmother, who was always cheerful and happy. Her greatest joy was visiting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her weekly webcam visits with them brought a smile to her face. She is survived by her two daughters, Julieanne Canny and her husband Martin "Joe", and Karla Julian; two granddaughters, Megan Canny and her husband Troy Gottier, and Tara Canny and her husband Aram Gumusyan; four great grandchildren, Noah, Micah, Mason, and Kayleigh; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Alvin Carocari. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, and the palliative care and hospice nurses, for all of their support. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.