Clara (Kelpinski) Duksa, of Southington, died on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Zigmon Duksa. Clara was born in New Britain, March 14, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frances (Barcikowski) Kelpinski. She graduated from New Britain High School. After graduation, she was employed by Beacon Book & Gift Shop, Landers, Frary & Clark and from there, went to Washington, DC, where she worked at the Pentagon for the War Department, Radio Branch of the Bureau of Public Relations. After returning to Connecticut, she worked as secretary to the Nursing Director at New Britain General Hospital. Clara and Zig traveled extensively throughout the USA and abroad, enjoying their winters in Puerto Rico. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Southington. Clara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and leaves her two sons, Thomas Duksa of Harwinton, and Richard and Susan Duksa of Bristol; four grandchildren, Ryan, Cory, Kelly and Claudia. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Dorothy K. Duksa of Newington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Zigmon, she was pre-deceased by her brothers, Frank, Walter, Chester and John Kelpinski and sisters Jane Rund and Helen Drezek. Her family would like to thank the staff at Mulberry Gardens, where Clara resided, for their love and support over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington. She will be laid to rest privately beside her husband in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Memorial donations may be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.burritthill.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019