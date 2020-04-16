Home

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45515855
Clara Fleeting, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Clara was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her Funeral Service will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To see the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. To view her service: Friday, 2:30 p.m., Please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45515855
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
