Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family Worship Center Church-g
650 Blue Hills Ave
Hartford, CT 06112
(860) 242-4662
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Family Worship Center (Church of God)
650 Blue Hills Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Family Worship Center (Church of God)
650 Blue Hills Ave
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara McLaren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara McLaren


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara McLaren Obituary
Miss. Clara McLaren (81), of East Hartford, CT, passed away on January 11, 2020 after a year of battling cancer. She was born on January 29th, 1938 in Portland, Jamaica to the late, Wilfred Bailey and Julianne White-Bailey. She relocated to the United States of America in late adulthood. Miss Clara was an active member of Hartford's Family Worship Center (Church of God). She was also an active member in her East Hartford elderly adult community at St. Mary's Home. Miss Clara was caring, nurturing, helpful and always smiling. She is survived by her six children; Ezekiel McLaren, Ira McLaren, Norris McLaren, Leaford McLaren, Maxine Lammie and Solomon McLaren. She has many grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Silbourn McLaren. A Celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:30am at Family Worship Center (Church of God) located at 650 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, CT 06112 with Visitation from 8:30AM-9:30AM. Interment will be at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -