Clare M. (Moran) Scavetta, 87, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at a local convalescent home. She was the widow of Frank J. Scavetta. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Curry) Moran. Clare is a former Glastonbury resident, moving to East Hartford over fifty years ago. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. Clare is survived by her three sons Rocco C. Scavetta of East Hartford, Paul S. Scavetta and his wife Tina of FL, and Marc E. Scavetta of East Hartford, her brother Stephen J. Moran and his wife Mary of Trumbull, her four grandchildren; Emily, Julia, Elizabeth and Lexi Scavetta, her former daughter-in-law Melissa Scavetta, and several nieces and nephews. Clare was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Jacqueline Scavetta, her brother Charles Moran and his wife Kay. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
