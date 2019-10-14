Hartford Courant Obituaries
Claren Jean Byrne, 81, died on Friday October 4, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Claren was born and raised in Racine, WI; she resided in Chicago and Connecticut and has been a resident of New Jersey since 1995. Claren was an avid golfer; she travelled to Ireland and Scotland to play and was a member of Forsgate Country Club and Old York Country Club. She was a collector of Barbie Dolls, enjoyed making doll clothing, sewing, cooking traveling and cruising. Claren is preceded in death by her son, Ryan Byrne. Claren is survived by her husband, Ralph Byrne of Monroe Township, NJ, son, Michael Trick and his wife Patty of Avon, stepdaughter, Dawn Schutt and her husband Mark of Loveland, CO., sisters; Joan Bradley of Norton Shores, MI., Jo Lynn Bellaire of Cordova, TN., five grandchildren; Jennifer, Jason, Jill, Tjarna and Kierra, nieces; Kim and Stacey, nephews; Dale and Joshua, great niece, Abby, great nephews, Christopher, Alexander, Cooper and Noah. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday October 26, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, 205 Rhode Hall Road, Monroe Township, NJ. On Saturday November 2, 2019 the family will receive visitors from 9-10am at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center,301 Country Club Road, Avon. Her Memorial Service will begin at 10am followed by a reception. Entombment will be at Simsbury Cemetery Columbarium at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in Claren's name can be made to Princeton Hospice [email protected] or to For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2019
