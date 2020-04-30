Home

Clarence J. Betsey

Clarence J. Betsey Obituary
Clarence J. Betsey, 89 of Bloomfield, CT departed this life, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Bloomfield Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Willie Betsey, Sr. and Louise Prince. Clarence attended Hartford public schools and was employed by Hartford Hospital for 40 years as a Dietary Supervisor. Clarence was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church and had been a faithful and loyal member for over 60 years. He served on the Steward Board, Pastor's Aid Board, Usher Board, a Class Leader, and a member of the Sons of Allen Ministry. He was a member of the Hartford United Ushers. Clarence Betsey loved to travel, walk, go to the movies and watch old cowboy movies on the television. He is survived by his nieces, Patricia Hargrove of Manchester, CT and Maxine Betsey-Ross of Hartford, CT. A nephew, Devon Hudson of TN as well as great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Willie Betsey, Jr. He also leaves his special friends, the Samuel, the Bailey and the Mosby families. For on line condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020
