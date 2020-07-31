Clarence J Gravely, Jr was born on December 3, 1934 in Hiawatha, West Virginia. The elder of twelve children of Clarence J Gravely, Sr and Causby (Alexander) Gravely, each of Virginia and West Virginia. Clarence graduated from Tazewell County High School in Virginia in 1953. He served in the United States Army for 3 years. He obtained his Bachelors of Science degree in Education in 1960 from Bluefield State College in West Virginia. Clarence taught high school in Virginia before moving to Hartford in 1961. He worked as a high school teacher in Bethel, Connecticut. Clarence started working for the State of Connecticut in 1965. He started as a GED instructor for Somers Correctional Facility. From there, he transferred to the Cheshire Correctional Institution in Cheshire, CT. While working full time, he earned his Masters in Education Degree at the University of Hartford in Hartford, CT in 1975. He also became a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. He was eventually promoted to Principal of the GED program at the Cheshire Correctional Institution. He retired in 1989 after 24 years of service to the State of Connecticut. His love of adult education led him to be a GED Math instructor at the Urban League of Hartford. He kept this position for many years before he retired completely. Clarence met another transplant from the South, Virginia Howard. They married on March 24, 1962 in Hartford, CT. Clarence's oldest daughter , Carla Woodard with Linda Woodfork would soon have more friends to call Sisters. Clarence and Virginia had three daughters, Marcia,Valdina, and Tamara. The family lived in Cheshire, CT before moving back to Hartford in 1980. Clarence was a quiet steady force in his loved ones lives. He was generous and he would give without seeking attention. There is not enough space to list the ways he helped his family and friends. Clarence is survived by daughters Carla Woodard of Whitsett, NC, Marcia Shannon (Torrance) of Worcester, MA, Valdina Gravely of Hartford, CT, Dr. Tamara Griffin (Jamel) of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by sisters, Yvonne Luster (Raymond) of N. Chesterfield, VA, Faye Hickey of Henrico, VA. Brothers, Alvin T. Gravely of Hartford, CT, Frank W. Gravely, Sr of Norton, VA and Clyde L. Gravely, Sr of Roanoke, VA. Aunt, Ms. Lucille (Alexander) Brown of Roanoke, VA. Clarence was blessed to have grandchildren and great grandchildren - Mya Woodard, Justin Woodard, Shanique Ruffin, Ebony Shannon, Clarence Gravely, Torrance Shannon, Rishawn Shannon, Kylee Shannon, Ella Griffin, Victoria Griffin, Aija Riley, Ciara Adu-Addo, Nielah Shannon, Aleah Shannon, Queen Shannon, Judah Woodard, Mckennah Woodard. Clarence loved his many nieces and nephews. Clarence was predeceased by brothers Ray Gravely, James Gravely, and Jack Gravely and sisters Claroby Gravely, Sarah Beckwith, and Eliza Clarke. The family would like to thank Edgardo Maldonado for his helping hands and devotion to Clarence. A Celebration of Life with full military honors will take place Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Gravely family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com