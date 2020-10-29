1/1
Clarence M. Caldwell Jr.
Clarence M. Caldwell, Jr., of Torrington, CT, passed away on October 22, 2020, at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington from complications of Covid-19 with his wife at his side. He was born in Parsons, Kansas to the late Clarence M. and Mildred (Norrick) Caldwell. Clarence was educated in Parsons and after attending Parsons High School, he attended Parsons Junior College where he studied engineering and played football. Upon graduating, he was accepted into the US Naval Air Cadet program. After successfully completing the program, he received his commission in the US Naval Reserves. Clarence served five years and flew P2V's out of the Brunswick Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine. During that time, he met his wife Harriet of 62 years. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, they lived in Kansas, and Massachusetts, and finally settling in Harwinton in the house he built for 42 years. In Harwinton, he was active in politics, served on the zoning board, and was a member of the Harwinton Lions Club. In 2013, he retired from A. E. Oberhaus, Inc., Hartford as a claims adjuster and he and Harriet moved to Torrington. Clarence was a supportive husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a sport enthusiast and followed the New York Yankees, Patriots, Connecticut Women's and Men's basketball and any other sport on TV. He is survived by his wife, Harriet; brother, Gerald of Illinois; daughters, Cheryl Caldwell of Torrington, and Karen Atwood and son-in-law Peter of Vermont; grandchildren: Ross Lopardo of Tennessee, Lauren Sembersky and husband Bryan of Stafford, Hannah Kenney of San Francisco, CA, Alyssa Rich and husband Tyson of Vermont, Jillian Atwood of Vermont, and Diandra Atwood of Rhode Island; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters. The family wants to thank Dr. Karina Berg, his primary care physician, Dr. Jennifer Baldwin, the nurses of the second and third floor at Dempsey Hospital for the loving care he received and Season's Hospice. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Season's Hospice & Palliative Care of Connecticut, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Unit 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762-1835, Juvenile Diabetes of Connecticut, UConn Health Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund, or your favorite charity. Private funeral services have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Clarence's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2020.
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
