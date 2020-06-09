Clarence T. Glass
Clarence T. Glass, 74, of Hartford, beloved husband of Janice (McMillian) Glass, passed away May 18, 2020. Born in South Boston, VA, son of the late Johnny Richardson and Marie Glass, he was raised there and came to Hartford 42 years ago. He was employed by the Hebrew Home and Hospital and retired from Scapa Tape in 2010. Besides his wife Janice he leaves two sons Clarence Crews and Mark Crews both of VA; two daughters Chanel Dickerson of MD and Karen Grasty of VA; step son Jarrod McMillian; siblings James Crews, Vanessa Powell, Janice Powell, Thelma Crews, Yvette Bethel, and Karen Brown; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Beside his parents he was predeceased by a stepson John McMillian and two brothers Anthony and Keith Crews. The funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 4 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
