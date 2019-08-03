Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Clarisse L. Cizeski


1937 - 2019
Clarisse L. Cizeski Obituary
Clarisse L. (Ratelle) Cizeski, 82, longtime resident of Enfield and loving wife of the late Leo Cizeski, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Clarisse was born July 24, 1937, in Holyoke, MA, the daughter of the late Gerald Ratelle and Gertrude (Viens) Ratelle Work. Clarisse was a dedicated daughter, niece, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend and will be missed by many. She enjoyed bowling, especially on the Wii, and was an avid card player. Clarisse was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants, and she enjoyed trips to the casino with her friends. She is survived by three children; Michael Cizeski of New Hampshire, Suzanne Linehan and her significant other, Ken Orlowski of Enfield, and John Cizeski and his wife, Lori of Burlington along with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Gerald Ratelle and his wife, Helen of Chicopee, MA, her sister Audre' Balsamo of California, several nieces and nephews, and her companion Cliff Busekist . Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A funeral service for Clarisse will be celebrated at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, MA. Memorial contributions in Clarisse's memory may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
