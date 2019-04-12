HARRISONBURG, Va. - Clark B. Hamilton, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 7, 2019. He was born June 22, 1932, in Hartford, CT and was the son of the late Archer and Grace Hamilton of Wethersfield, CT. Clark graduated from Oakwood Friends School and Yale University with a degree in industrial engineering. He retired from Dunham Bush of West Hartford, CT and Harrisonburg, VA after 35 years of service. Clark and Elizabeth raised two sons in Connecticut and were active in Long River Council, BSA, before moving to Harrisonburg 30 years ago. Clark was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. He enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, and working projects around the house. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years of marriage, Elizabeth D. Hamilton and a sister, Mary Jane Thomas. Surviving family are Thomas Hamilton of Deep River, CT, Edward Hamilton and Tracy Shield of Fairbanks, AK, and granddaughter, Sofia Hamilton. Additionally he is survived by nieces Carol Secor and Laura Thomas and great nieces Laura and Elizabeth. Clark will be buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to VMRC, Compassion Endowment, 1501 Virgina Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.A memorial service will be held at VMRC Strite Auditorium on April 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.lindseyharrisonburg.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary