Claude Lallier, 83 passed away peacefully at his home in Georgetown Texas on June 15, 2020. Claude is survived by his three daughters, Valerie Mckinney and her husband Marcus Mckinney, Marie Lallier, Chantal Lallier and her husband, Todd Bergstrom, his grandchildren, Danielle Mccoy and her husband, Andrew Mccoy, Michael Mckinney and his fiancé, Dan Brady, Claudia Perez and her fiancé David Ochoa, Hope Mckinney, and Cal Bergstrom, his great grandchildren Roman and David -Julian Alfonso his siblings, Marjolaine Lallier, Jean-Guy Lallier, Oliva Lallier, Denise Lallier, Ghislain Lallier, Lisette Lallier. He was predeceased by his parents, Elphege Lallier, Marie-Jeanne Corbeil Lallier, his siblings, Gilles Lallier, Normand Lallier, Fernand Lallier, Jean-Guy Lallier, Murielle Lallier, Paul-Emile Lallier, Micheline Lallier, and Lise Lallier. Claude enjoyed his years of retirement by golfing with his buddies and brothers, raising his maple trees, playing Mexican train, and visiting with family and friends. He fell in love with Lake Champlain and never took its beauty for granted. Nothing made him happier than his family gathering together at the lake. His generous nature, easy going demeanor and happy go lucky attitude will be deeply missed. A service will be held in Georgetown TX at St Helen Catholic Church on July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Shrine, Isle La Motte VT on July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Anne's Shrine, 92 St. Anne's Rd, PO Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463 or saintannesshrine.org and follow instructions to Donate. Condolences may be sent to: - Lallier Family, 14 Hidden Drive, Alburg VT 05440