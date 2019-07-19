Claudette M. Chagnon, cherished daughter of Vivian Chagnon, and the late Roger Chagnon, peacefully transitioned from life on July 14, 2019. Formerly of South Windsor, she attended University of New Hampshire where she forged many lifetime friends who were like sisters to her. She lived in Denver, CO after college, relocating back east to Newton, MA for grad school. She owned Clear Communications, LLC and did consulting for many firms, and over the years made her home in Mason, NH, and Westford, MA and retired in Portsmouth, NH. Over these years she accumulated more dear lifetime friendships. She volunteered for Make a Wish, loved to cook and entertain, travel and was active in book clubs, choral groups and always leading the fun!! In addition to her mother, she leaves her loving son Colin, who was the light of her life. He put his life in LA on hold so he could be here to care for her in her home during her illness. She will be missed by her sisters Jeanne Urso and husband Joe, Paula Musgrave and husband Rick, her brothers Rob Chagnon and wife Leslie, Richard Chagnon and wife Jill, Ronald Chagnon and wife Kathy, and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Claudette also leaves so many treasured friends who also provided support throughout her illness. In the words of her son, "Claudette was one of a kind. She brought vibrant energy wherever she went and an outgoing personality that pulled everyone together. She taught people to be interpersonal and did it well enough to make a living. She kept groups of friends together, year after year, organizing parties, girlfriend weekends, and vacations. She called, wrote, and kept in touch." As always, Claudette wanted to have a 'gathering' so at her request, while she was feeling strong, a celebration of her life was held at her home on June 29th. She had a glorious day with family, and her closest friends sharing an afternoon of love, memories, music and joy…just the way she wanted it to be. Rest in peace Claudette and try to let those already resting in peace continue to do so! Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019