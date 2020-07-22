1/1
Claudette Comeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette Comeau, 78, of New Britain, CT passed away Friday, July 17. 2020 at home unexpectedly. Claudette was born in Fort Kent, ME and was the daughter of the late Alcime and Isabelle (Roy) Madore. She was the widow of Victor L. Comeau. She retired form Black & Decker in 2004. Claudette loved to Bowl, play cards with friends and family. She enjoyed going to bingo, making puzzles, watching the Yankees on TV, Senior Trip to Atlantic City, making crafts for her children and grandchildren. She was always on the go. Claudette will be Missed by so many people. Claudette is survived by her son David Comeau and his wife Lori of New Britain, CT her daughter Claudine Martin and her husband Greg of Southington, CT and Robin Comeau and her friend Levi Bechard of Plainville. CT, her four sisters Jeanne Corriveau of CA, Lanora Pleau of ME, Lucy Gervais and her husband Eloie of ME, Theresa Obie of ME, Gerald Roy of ME, her four brothers Percy and Eva Madore of Plainville, CT, Clarence Madore of Bristol, CT, Hubert Madore and his wife Clara of MA and Richard Madore of Southington, CT her grandchildren Tammy Nadeau and her husband Jason of Wethersfield, CT, Gary Comeau of Berlin, CT, Nicholas Martin of Plainville, CT, Megan Sima and her husband Chris of Cheshire, CT, Justin Comeau of Plainville, CT and a great granddaughter Brooklyn Comeau of Berlin, CT and many nieces and nephews. Claudette was predeceased by her brothers-in-law Fern Corriveau, Bob Pleau and George Stevens and sisters Geneva Roy and Rilda Stevens Sisters in-law Jennette Madore and Jackie Madore. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. To extend condolences to the Comeau family or to share a memory of Claudette, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved