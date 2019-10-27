Home

Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish
731 Main St
Branford, CT
Claudette Grabowski Obituary
Claudette T Grabowski was called to heaven to be with her parents on Saturday, October 19, after a courageous fight against cancer. She leaves husband, Mark, children Fred (Deb),Adam (Melissa), Amy (Michael) as well as 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister, Patricia (Joe) 2 nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Dale and her devoted fur-babies. She was a Christian woman who loved fast cars, Mexican Train, orchids and spending time with family, lifelong friends a.k.a The Golden Girls. A service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 2, at St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford, CT. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Yorkie Rescue, 2740 SW Martin Downs Blvd., #205, Palm City, FL 34990.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
