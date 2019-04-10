Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia B. Garcia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claudia B. Garcia Obituary
Claudia (Bokor) Garcia, of Newington, CT, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Emil Garcia. Born in Tampa, FL, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Mildred (Green) Bokor.Claudia was a loving mother, adored friend, phenomenal baker and master teacher. Her professional career spanned over 40 years, the vast majority teaching ESL in Hartford, primarily at Burr and Bellizzi Middle Schools. In addition to her husband, Claudia leaves her daughter, Amybeth Garcia-Bokor and her spouse, Julie Evans, of Washington, DC; beloved extended family and a wide family of friends. Funeral services will take place at 10:30am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT with Rabbi Kari H. Tuling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Claudia's honor to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Claudia, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now