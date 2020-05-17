Claudia Mae Barber
1937 - 2020
Claudia Mae "Papoose" Barber passed away on May 11, 2020. Born July 12, 1937 in Highland Home, AL to the late Claude and Rose (Fleeting) Barber. She retired from St Francis Hospital after twenty years in the Social Services Department. Claudia had two children, Vickie (Dwane) Jackson and Sterling Gatewood Sr. whom she loved with all her heart. Besides her two children she leaves five grandchildren: Tasharia Jackson, Chakaria (Jawon) Gant, Sterling (Murielle) Gatewood Jr., Paige (Clifford) Knight and Ashley Jackson. Two great grandchildren: Chloe and Jackson. She also leaves two surving siblings: Jessie (Ethel) Barber and Rosemary Barber as well as a brother-in-law Otis Mills Sr. Maintaining guidelines, the family will be receiving friends on Wednesday 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm until 12:45 pm at the Lodge Community Chapel on 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, CT 06095 with the burial to follow at Mt St Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield CT. Claudia always said, "give me my flowers while I can smell them" so in lieu of flowers donations can be made to her church's building fund at www. restorationchurchofworship.org For online condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
