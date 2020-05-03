Claudio Pizzola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudio Pizzola died on April 2, 2020 at home. He was born in Roccacasale (AQ) Italy on December 25, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents, Venanzio Pizzola and Gemma Scarpone. He is survived by one brother, Peter, Peter's wife, Barbara, and two nephews, Peter and Thomas, all who reside in Wethersfield, CT. He worked many years for the Laborer's Union and on retirement enjoyed going to Foxwoods Casino and being a member of the Canicattini Club. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and will be buried at the Middletown Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved