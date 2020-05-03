Claudio Pizzola died on April 2, 2020 at home. He was born in Roccacasale (AQ) Italy on December 25, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents, Venanzio Pizzola and Gemma Scarpone. He is survived by one brother, Peter, Peter's wife, Barbara, and two nephews, Peter and Thomas, all who reside in Wethersfield, CT. He worked many years for the Laborer's Union and on retirement enjoyed going to Foxwoods Casino and being a member of the Canicattini Club. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and will be buried at the Middletown Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.



