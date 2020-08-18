Clayton Tyler Heinrich, beloved husband, son, brother and friend, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020, following an eight-year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma that he faced with an admirable strength. Born on November 3, 1986, Clay was raised in Wheaton, Illinois and had the opportunity to travel the world living in Champaign, IL, Santa Barbara, CA, Wroclaw, Poland, Tempe, AZ, and Simsbury, CT. Clay had a deep love for music and was a passionate and expressive singer songwriter. Performing was one of his greatest joys and brought so much happiness to all who listened. Clay adored every aspect of food. He never turned down a meal and captured hundreds of pictures of his favorite dishes. Clay's favorite physical activity was swimming. He felt an undeniable connection with water, and the beaches and waves in Santa Barbara gave him a special sense of calm. Clay started playing video games when he was just three years old. He enjoyed co-operative game play and role-playing games (RPG) best of all, but mostly loved the social interaction with family and friends. Clay also loved the adventure and creative aspect of playing Dungeons and Dragons. His favorite superhero was Spiderman – the unlikely hero with a sense of humor and strong sense of responsibility. Clay approached any problem deliberately, methodically piecing together the solution. He also helped everyone around him with their personal challenges – big or small, offering advice and empathy. Clay gravitated to the kids at all family gatherings, as his own hobbies and disposition provided such an easy connection. Clay's friends meant the world to him and he felt loved by so many. Clay's wife Adriane was his best friend and his everything, he found the person he was meant to be with. Of all the things he loved, he loved her the most. In addition to his wife, Adriane Heinrich, he is survived by his mother Holly Heinrich; father Marcus (Anita Sauers) Heinrich; brother Rhys (Emily) Heinrich; sister Paige (Matias) Mildenburger; and sister Dana (Joe) Rodriguez; father-in-law Michael Epling; mother-in-law Marie (Brian Klaung) Epling; brother-in-law Damon (Mallory) Epling; grandfather Jesse Bowman. He was the proud and loving uncle of six including Bryce, Declan, Isla, Landon, Kylie, and Mallory. In lieu of flowers, Clay may be remembered with contributions to provide children's inpatient cancer care at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Please send an email to www.claytonheinrichmemorial@gmail.com to receive specific details. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Clay's life on Thursday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 3:00 p.m. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with face covering and social distance guidelines. He will be laid to rest privately in his hometown in Illinois at the family's discretion. For online expressions of sympathy and to watch a recording of Thursday's funeral service, please visit Clay's tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com