Clayton Joseph Allen Ouellette, 79, of Manchester, CT passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Van Buren, Maine to the late Onezime and Bertha (Violette) Ouellette. Clayton grew up in Van Buren, ME then moved to Manchester, CT to raise his family. He enjoyed taking care of others, family, friends and whoever came across his path. Clayton always had that great big smile knowing he was doing the right thing, no matter what. It was his passion to joke and laugh. Clayton leaves behind the love of his life of 20 years Catheline Ouellette, his daughters Kelly (Ouellette) and her husband Robert Calderoni, Debra Ouellette and her fiancé Stanley Craig, and son Gil Ouellette and his fiancée Laura Whittles. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, along with his sisters Rachel LaJoie and Glenda Roy and Kelly's mother Ginette Avery. He is predeceased by many siblings. Burial will be held 2:30pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Donations may be made, in memory of to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.manchesterfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
