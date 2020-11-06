1/
Clayton Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton Klein, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. He was loved and cherished by his family. He will remain in their hearts forever. Clayton grew up in Glastonbury, Connecticut. He graduated from Glastonbury High School where he was an excellent athlete and played on their baseball, basketball and soccer teams. He was an all-state goalie on the soccer team. Clayton worked for a number of years at Colt Manufacturing Company, Aetna and Pratt & Whitney. He was an avid sports fan and his nickname was "The Professor" due to his vast knowledge of sports statistics and trivia of any kind. He was featured in an article by the Hartford Courant regarding his extensive sports knowledge. He loved to cook and to be around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who knew him, knew of his kindness and generosity. He will be forever remembered by his children, Kathy Klein, John Klein (Cindy), Anne Klein (Louise), Richard Klein (Holli), his former wife Sandra McNeill, his siblings John Clayton Klein (Frankie), Marianne Klein, grandchildren Ryan Klein (Cheryl), Ashley Peeler (Andrew), Lauren Klein, and beloved great grandchildren. Clayton was predeceased by his brothers Randy and Bill. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved