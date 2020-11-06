Clayton Klein, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. He was loved and cherished by his family. He will remain in their hearts forever. Clayton grew up in Glastonbury, Connecticut. He graduated from Glastonbury High School where he was an excellent athlete and played on their baseball, basketball and soccer teams. He was an all-state goalie on the soccer team. Clayton worked for a number of years at Colt Manufacturing Company, Aetna and Pratt & Whitney. He was an avid sports fan and his nickname was "The Professor" due to his vast knowledge of sports statistics and trivia of any kind. He was featured in an article by the Hartford Courant regarding his extensive sports knowledge. He loved to cook and to be around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who knew him, knew of his kindness and generosity. He will be forever remembered by his children, Kathy Klein, John Klein (Cindy), Anne Klein (Louise), Richard Klein (Holli), his former wife Sandra McNeill, his siblings John Clayton Klein (Frankie), Marianne Klein, grandchildren Ryan Klein (Cheryl), Ashley Peeler (Andrew), Lauren Klein, and beloved great grandchildren. Clayton was predeceased by his brothers Randy and Bill. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store