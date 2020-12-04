Clayton R. Saucier, 64, of Southington passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the HOCC at Bradley Memorial, Southington. Born June 20, 1956 in Southington, he was the son of the late Richard and Rena (Blier) Saucier. A talented welder, fabricator and craftsman, Clayton owned and operated his own company, Saucier's Misc. Metals in Plainville for 35 years. He is survived by his three brothers, Richard Saucier Jr. and his wife Karen of Veazie, ME, Maynard Saucier and his wife Julie of Spring Hill, FL, Bruce Saucier and his wife Karen of Plantsville, and his beloved Colleen Bishop Anderson of Southington. He also leaves his nephew and several nieces. His funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 7th at 9 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Oak Hill Cemetery for a graveside service at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be Sunday, from 12-3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com