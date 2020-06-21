Clayton S. Nock
1929 - 2020
Clayton S. Nock, 90, formerly of Windsor died peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. Clayton was born in Glastonbury on May 23, 1929, son of the late Frederick W. and Beatrice (Cox) Nock. Clayton was raised in Glastonbury and graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School. He served our country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. Upon returning from the service he came back to live in Windsor and worked for the Hartford Times, before taking a job in security for The Aetna Insurance Co. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid outdoorsman. He had a great admiration for animals and always had a dog by his side. Clayton loved traveling, camping and all types of fishing, but had a passion for trout fishing. A kind, caring and loving father and friend to many, he will be dearly missed. He leaves his daughter Dr. Anne Marie Nock-McVey and her husband John McVey of Windsor. A Memorial service will be at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, on Friday June 26, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. His family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-1:30pm. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Memorial donations may be made in Clayton's memory to any animal rescue of the donor's choice. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
JUN
26
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
1 entry
June 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
