Clemence Odette Chavannes, 88, of Hartford, CT was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. Clemence was born in Les Cayes, Haiti on May 24, 1932 to the late Sebastian and Similia (Pascal) Chavannes. Left to cherish her memory is a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10AM at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, CT 06112; with visitation from 9-10AM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Chavannes/Deristel-Leger family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com