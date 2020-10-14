Clement J. Landry, 64, of East Hartford, died October 7, 2020. He was born in Blac Lake, Quebec, Canada, a son of the late Romeo and Lena (Duguay) Landry and resided in the greater Hartford area most of his life. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family.



