Clementina P. Correia of Newington, was called to eternal life peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family at home. Born in Aljubarrota, Portugal on June 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Antonio & Ester (da Piedade) Catarino. She was a longtime Newington resident and a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Prior to retirement, she gave many years of dedicated service to The Hartford, in many capacities. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Armando R. Correia and several sisters. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter, Maria Fatima Portal and her husband Antonio of Berlin, her son, Lucio Correia and his wife Linda of Newington, her three grandchildren, Amanda Portal and her husband Vinay Patel, Daniel Portal, Alexandra Correia, and also a sister Alexandrina Paulo and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends in the United States and Portugal. Relatives and friends are invited to call for visitation on Monday, April 8, from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St, Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019