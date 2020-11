Cleve Lee Brown born Cleve Lee Gross passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 92, in Hartford, CT. She was born on January 8, 1928 in Jefferson County, Alabama. She enjoyed going to church and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford, CT. She enjoyed her family. Funeral services will be November 24, 2020 at 10:00 at All Faith Memorial Chapel in South Windsor, CT.



