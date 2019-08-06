Home

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
St. James Cemetery
Grove St
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Clifford A. Tongren Obituary
Clifford A. Tongren, 63, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully at Salmon Brook Center on August 3, 2019. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Frederick R. and Ann C. (Carabillo) Tongren. Clifford is a longtime Glastonbury resident of over 50 years, formerly of Enfield and Hartford. He worked as a carpenter and roofer for many years. Clifford is survived by his former wife Maria Tongren of Glastonbury, his brother Steven Tongren of East Hampton, his sister Christine Tongren of Glastonbury, his step daughter Sheyla DiSomma, special nephews Michael Tongren and his wife Maura, Drew Tongren and his niece Megan Tongren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. James Cemetery, Grove St., Glastonbury. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Friday afternoon from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
