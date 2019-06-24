Clifford G. Archie, 86 of East Hartford, CT, beloved husband of Patricia L. (Stresky) Archie, entered into eternal rest, surrounded by the love of his family, Friday, June 21, 2019 after a long struggle with declining health. He was born in Waterbury, CT to Clifford B. and Lucy P. Archie. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he was employed by Pratt and Whitney for 40 years before retiring in 1995. Cliff treasured his family. His love and pride was shown in his unselfish giving. He was always there in faith, with guidance, and his handyman services. He dedicated his life to serving his community as an active member of several organizations and was the recipient of multiple distinguished service and recognition awards; Polish Cultural Club of Greater Hartford: President for three terms, Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, National Board of the American Council for Polish Culture: delegate and chairman of multiple committees, Corporate member of the Polish National Home, St Isaacs Joques Parish: Eucharistic Minister and the Men's Club President, St. Cyril Methodius Church Men's Club member, Member of Army and Navy Club of Manchester, CT He loved fishing, gardening, bowling, cooking, painting, photography, and western movies. He took delight in enchanting children and adults alike as Swiety Mikolaj for the annual Szopka festival held at the Polish Home of Hartford, as well as, portraying Santa Claus at several other events for over 25 years. In additional to the love of his life for 63 years, Patricia, Cliff is survived by three daughters, Christina Whitesell, and her husband David; Lisa Archie and Felicia Archie, all from East Hartford; and two grandsons, Tyler Whitesell of Arlington VA, and Matthew Whitesell of Boston MA. He leaves behind an Aunt, Sister Helen Klimeck of New York, NY; a sister, Carol (Archie) Sirois and her husband Dan of Southington CT, now residing in Maine; two nephews, Mark Sirois of New Britain and John Sirois and his wife Emily of Middletown, CT; and a grand-nephew Jaxson Sirois of New Britain, CT. He also leaves many cousins and close friends. The family wants to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center of East Hartford for their wonderful care and attention during his 6 months of treatment. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 25, with a Mass at 10 AM at St Isaac Jogues Church, 1 Community St., East Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Family and Friends may pay their respects at Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford, CT, Tuesday, June 24, between 4-8 pm and Wednesday, June 25, at 9 am prior to leaving for the church service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or The , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary