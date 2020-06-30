Clifford Arthur Treat, Jr. (Scooter), age 70, widower of Judith Ann Treat of East Hartford, passed away June 25th in his home. Cliffy was born November 30, 1949 in Manchester, the son of Clifford Arthur Treat, Sr. and Eleanor May Treat of Manchester. A graduate of Manchester High School, Cliff went on to work 40 years at Pratt & Whitney retiring in 2011. Cliffy was known for his infectious personality, the ability to light up any room with his laugh and his positive outlook on life. He will be remembered and cherished by all whose path he crossed. In retirement Cliff enjoyed drawing, reading, listening to music and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son Ronald Treat and his wife Denise of Crestwood, KY, his son Michael Horvith and his wife Lara of Manvel, TX, his daughter Christine Lemire and her husband Gary of Woonsocket, RI, and his daughter Allison Dahlmann and her husband Greg of West Hartford. Cliff leaves behind six grandchildren; Sara and Brandon Treat, Evan and Camille Horvith and Amanda and Gary Lemire, Jr. along with three great grandchildren Adriana, Alivia, and Mia. Sisters Sarah Melquist of Manchester and Elizabeth Daley of Springfield Center, NY with her husband Richard also survive Cliff; in addition to a number of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Robert Treat. Also surviving is Cliffy's special cat friend Bert. Cliff will be remembered as a kind and honest man whose generosity had no bounds. He was a true friend to everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you please make donations to Protectors of Animals in East Hartford. Visitation will be Thurs. July 2, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a Memorial Service at the Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Services are located at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford CT. 06108. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com. Proper social distancing and Face Mask will be required by all that attend.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.