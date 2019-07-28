Home

Clifford C. Lounsbury Jr.


1934 - 2019
Clifford C. Lounsbury Jr. Obituary
Clifford C. (Skip) Lounsbury Jr., 84, passed away on July 12, 2019. Skip was born in Bristol, CT on August 21, 1934 to Mae (nee Loranger) and Clifford C. (Kip) Lounsbury Sr., who originally owned CC Lounsbury Inc., where Skip began his career. Skip then started several trucking businesses, including Lounsbury & Sons and Lounsbury Express. His youngest son, Sean, still owns Lounsbury Trucking Co. Skip is survived by his children Elizabeth, Clifford (3rd), and Sean, and grandchildren Krysta Lynne and Vincent Flynn. His siblings, Jane Haney (nee Lounsbury) and Alcott Lounsbury predeceased him. His youngest sister, Dawn Visintini, still lives in Windham. The family is grateful to Karen Tompkins, his niece, for her unwavering support through this difficult time. A private burial is scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
