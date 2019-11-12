Hartford Courant Obituaries
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford D. Burkard


1943 - 2019
Clifford D. Burkard, 75, of West Hartford entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Mr. Burkard was born in Flushing, N.Y. on November 22, 1943, son of the late John F. and Irma Schildwachter Burkard. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeannine Neadeau Burkard who was the love of his life; his brothers, Robert G. Burkard, Sr. (Marion) of Branford , and Arthur J Burkard (Maryanne) of West Hartford. He served as an Airman in the United States Air Force Reserves. Prior to his retirement in 2008, Mr. Burkard was a service technician for A B Dick and Itech. He graduated from Conard High School in 1961 and was a life-long resident of West Hartford, having previously resided in West Haven. He is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews all local and in Maine. Calling hours to celebrate Clifford's life will take place on Thursday, November 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The New England Air Museum, 33 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. On line condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2019
