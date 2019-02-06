Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford D. King


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Clifford D. King Obituary
Clifford Dunbar King, 83, of Bristol, beloved husband of Patricia (Davies) King, died on Saturday (February 2, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Clifford was born on December 6, 1935 in DeKalb County, Alabama and was a son of the late William E. and Lillian E. (Carnes) King. Clifford honorably served in the U.S. Navy for two years followed by the U.S. Army, with tours of duty in Korea and Germany. He was a longtime Bristol resident and retired from the City of Bristol in 1999. Clifford's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to his doctors for their wonderful care and also Bristol Hospital's E.R. staff, I.C.U. staff and F floor and Fresenius Medical Kidney Care for Clifford's six years of care. In addition to his wife of 57 years, Clifford is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: John E. and Holly L. King of Bristol, Erik L. King of Bristol; his granddaughter: Abigail L. King; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his four brothers: Luther, Francis-Lewis, Jesse and Frank King. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday (February 8, 2019) between 5 and 7 PM. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit Clifford's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.