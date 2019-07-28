Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
LP Wilson Community Center
599 Matianuck Ave
Windsor, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Primus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford H. Primus


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford H. Primus Obituary
Clifford H. Primus, 96 years old, of Windsor, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Brooks) Primus. Clifford Primus was born May 9, 1923 in Daytona Beach, FL to the late William and Lily (Rose) Primus. He lived most of his life in Windsor, CT. He enjoyed life as a machinist at Stanadyne, Inc. Clifford Primus was a Montford Point Marine and received a Congressional Gold Medal for his World War II service. He owned a trucking business and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and was a Mason. He was survived by three children, Renee Harris (Ronald) of Windsor, CT, Desiree Primus of Windsor, CT and Desmond Primus (Denise) of Windsor, CT. He was predeceased by his son Clifford Brandon Primus. He leaves behind two grandchildren, Nicole Seymour (Ramoan) of Cummings, GA and Danielle Harris, of Baltimore, MD; two great grandchildren and a host of other family members. Clifford Primus was predeceased by three siblings. His two surviving siblings are Flossie Jennings (Primus) of Ormond Beach, FL and William Primus, Jr. (Emira) of Plantation, FL. A memorial service for Clifford will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 6pm at the LP Wilson Community Center, 599 Matianuck Ave, Windsor, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.