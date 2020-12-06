Clifford H. Snow Jr., 89, of Southington CT. passed away after a brief illness on December 2, 2020. Cliff was born in Hartford, CT on September 9, 1931 to Clifford H. Snow Sr. and Antonina (Osowiski) Snow. He was an active member of the Southington Calendar House Senior Center and The Church of St. Dominic's. He was an avid UConn football and basketball fan. Cliff was devoted to his family and friends and lived a full life with a great sense of purpose. He was preceded in death by daughter Sharon M. Pinette. Cliff leaves behind a son Clifford H. Snow III and wife Jan, a daughter Donna L. Snow, grandson Jason R. Freier and wife Vicki, grandson Nicholas H. Goodwin, great-grandchildren Audrey Freier, Bryson and Jayce Goodwin. He is survived by brother, Robert Snow and wife Karen, and was close to nieces, nephews and their families. There will be a funeral mass held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 10:30am at The Church of St. Dominic's in Southington CT followed by a private family burial.



