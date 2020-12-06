1/
Clifford H. Snow Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford H. Snow Jr., 89, of Southington CT. passed away after a brief illness on December 2, 2020. Cliff was born in Hartford, CT on September 9, 1931 to Clifford H. Snow Sr. and Antonina (Osowiski) Snow. He was an active member of the Southington Calendar House Senior Center and The Church of St. Dominic's. He was an avid UConn football and basketball fan. Cliff was devoted to his family and friends and lived a full life with a great sense of purpose. He was preceded in death by daughter Sharon M. Pinette. Cliff leaves behind a son Clifford H. Snow III and wife Jan, a daughter Donna L. Snow, grandson Jason R. Freier and wife Vicki, grandson Nicholas H. Goodwin, great-grandchildren Audrey Freier, Bryson and Jayce Goodwin. He is survived by brother, Robert Snow and wife Karen, and was close to nieces, nephews and their families. There will be a funeral mass held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 10:30am at The Church of St. Dominic's in Southington CT followed by a private family burial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved