Clifford Erickson
Clifford Harry Erickson


1929 - 2019
Clifford Harry Erickson Obituary
Clifford H. Erickson, of Niantic, beloved husband of Cynthia (Meyers) Erickson, peacefully passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019 in New London. He was born October 26, 1929 in New Britain, son of the late Harry Erickson and Esther (Anderson) Erickson. A Veteran of the United States Army 31st Infantry Division serving with the rank of Sergeant. Cliff owned Columbia Press, Inc. for 25 years with his daughter Debbie, he retired at the age of 82. He enlisted in the First Company Governor's Foot Guard in 1982 serving as Major Commandant from 1987 to 1991. Cliff also served as Vice Commander of the Centennial Legion of Historic Military Commands. Besides his wife Cliff is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John German of Rotonda; his granddaughter Dayna and her husband Nick Valente; his brother Kenneth Erickson; mother-in-law Georgia Gore; sisters-in-laws and husbands Laurie and Lou Stevens of Groton and Clara and Wilson Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Lucille Erickson and brother-in-law Lowell Meyers, Jr. A private service was held. Memorial donations in Cliff's memory may be made to a . For more information on Cliff please visit www.byles.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
