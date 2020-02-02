Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Clifford M. Cogan

Clifford M. Cogan Obituary
Clifford M. "Cliff" Cogan, 32, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Gary Cogan of East Hartford and the late Marsha (McCaffrey) Cogan. Cliff had lived most of his life in Manchester. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and had a great love for animals. Besides his father, Cliff is survived by his Uncle Eddie and Aunt Francine Cogan of Maine, Aunt Janice Cogan of Manchester, Aunt Midge Menzies of Maryland, and numerous cousins and friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother Jason E. "Jay" Cogan, his Uncle Robert Cogan, Aunt Mary Cooley and Uncle David Cooley. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 Wednesday evening. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace our treasured son, brother and friend."
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
