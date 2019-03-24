Clifford Thomas Alderman died March 17, 2019 after a long struggle with complications from heart disease. Born on April 8, 1961 in Bristol, Connecticut, he lived in Unionville for most of his life. Cliff was the son of his late mother Beatrice Pearce Alderman and Truman E. Alderman. Cliff attended local schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1979, and later received a degree from American University in Washington D.C. in 1983. Following graduation from American University, Cliff worked for various institutions in Washington D.C. which included The U.S. Department of the Interior and The White House. Cliff was especially proud of the work he did for the Interior Department on the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. Cliff would often write for The President when he spoke on matters concerning The U.S. Department of the Interior. After returning to Connecticut in the early 1990's, Cliff received a Law Degree from the University of Connecticut Law School and later Cliff was employed by The Hartford Insurance Company.For many years Cliff was a member of the Congregational Church in Burlington, where for a time he was the Clerk for the church. Cliff enjoyed gardening, stately architecture, classical music, and the beauty of nature. Cliff was a great caretaker of his parents. One of the things that Cliff loved to do was to take his mother for long rides in the country, which provided her great comfort in her later years. He was the author of many articles about local history, Cliff enjoyed making the history of the Farmington Valley come to life. Cliff gathered a large collection of Carte de Visite photos of Connecticut Veterans of the Civil War which he donated to the Connecticut Historical Society. Cliff was the author of The Images of America book, Unionville. One of the passions of Cliff's life was the Unionville Museum, where he served in many capacities, including President. Cliff was a special friend to cats and dogs, especially his beloved Airedale Terrier, Rosie.He will live in the hearts and be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his father, Truman E. Alderman, Jr., and his brother, The Rev. Dr. Keith C. Alderman and his wife Penny of Westminster, MA, his uncle Tom and aunt Marilyn Pearce of Conklin, MI, and many cousins. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Saturday (Mar. 30) from 10:00 – 11:00am followed by Funeral Services in the funeral home at 11:00am. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unionville Museum, 15 School Street, Unionville, CT 06085. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary