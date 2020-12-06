On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Clifford "Kip" Johnson, loving husband, and beloved father of 3 children, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side at the age of 68. Kip was born on September 10, 1952 in Wethersfield, CT to Arthur and Helen (Lessard) Johnson. He lived in Avon, CT for over 40 years where he made a home with his wife, Karren Slade, and raised two sons, Noah and Seth, and one daughter, Britta. Kip had a passion for family and found true joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He could make anything and everything fun for those around him and would turn an ordinary walk in the woods into an adventure for his children and their friends. Family Camp at YMCA Camp Jewell in Colebrook Connecticut was the scene of many memorable Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends with the Sterns, close family friends of Avon, CT. Kip, Karren, and their children loved sharing their home in the wilds of the Farmington River Valley with family and friends especially with "the camp kids." The Farmington River flowed through his backyard and Kip worked to preserve the river's natural ecology. He was a steward of his land, a generous and honest man, a gardener, an avid music lover, and a frequenter of coffee shops throughout the Farmington Valley. He was known for his 'dad jokes', mix CD's, infectious smile, and gentle spirit. Kip was preceded in death by his father Arthur, his mother Helen, and by his niece, Greer. He is survived and mourned by his wife Karren, their three children, his daughter-in-law, Tricia, his grandchildren, Brooks and Ellie, his aunt Jean Fournier, his brother Marc, sister Valerie, his best friend Tom Donahue and by his many nieces and nephews and their children. He will be endlessly missed by those of us who knew and loved him. Donations and volunteerism can be made in his memory to The Farmington River Watershed Association (frwa.org
). Additionally, volunteerism and donations for scholarship fundraising can be made to the YMCA Camp Jewell in Colebrook, CT (campjewell.org
).