Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Clifford Wayne Smith


1946 - 2019
Clifford Wayne Smith Obituary
Clifford Wayne Smith September 10, 1946 - September 27, 2019 Clifford W. Smith, 73, loving husband of, Thea Smith, passed away peacefully Friday September 27, 2019 at his Pawleys Island residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:30 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM. View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
