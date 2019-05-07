Clifton C. Paradis, 91, passed peacefully on Sunday after a brief illness, and is now reunited with his beloved wife Eleanor. He was born and raised in New Britain, and after his tour in the Navy, returned there to attend Teacher's College; getting his Masters in Education at the University of Hartford. After graduation, he settled down in Newington and went to work for the City of Hartford, eventually spending most of his career teaching at Batchelder School. Following his retirement in 1983, he began attending daily Mass at Church of the Holy Spirit and golfing as often as possible. Aside from golf and the ever-elusive perfect swing, he enjoyed good food, good wine, UCONN Huskies basketball and the Red Sox. Clifton loved doting on his children, Clifton J. and Cathleen J. of Newington, and Ellen Budnick and her husband Joseph of Old Saybrook; spoiling his beloved grandchildren, Kimberly Reola and her husband Craig of Colchester, and Meghann Rinaldi and her husband Roger of Durham; and sharing in the antics of his great grandchildren Avery, Lucy, Eleanor and Claire. And of course, his weekly lunches with his brother, Raymond Paradis of Kensington, Dolores Robinson of Wethersfield and Guido Giantonio of Newington. Clifton was a kind, caring, generous man with an amazing sense of humor. He was very much loved and will be missed beyond measure by all who knew him. His life and funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, at 9:00 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, with a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Church of the Holy Spirit. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Clifton's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019