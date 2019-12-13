Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Church of God,
3284 Main St.
Hartford, CT
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of God,
3284 Main St
Hartford, CT
Clifton W. Mills


1927 - 2019
Clifton W. Mills Obituary
Clifton Walter Mills, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born to the late Charles Mills and May Foxton Mills on October 8, 1927 in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. The visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00AM followed by services at 10:00AM at First Church of God, 3284 Main St., Hartford, CT. The burial will follow at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To view the entire obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
