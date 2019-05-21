Home

John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
20 Catlin Street
Meriden, CT
Clifton "Joe" Wills, 60, husband of Holly Wills, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Clifton Forge, VA on March 23, 1959, he was the son of the late Charles and Carol Wills. He had resided in Meriden most of his life. He graduated from Platt High School. Mr. Wills was employed by Apollo Manufacturing prior to retirement. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Army. Joe loved fishing and camping at Acorn Acres Campground in Bozrah. He loved playing pool, tag sales and Joe especially enjoyed selling his "treasures" at the Redwood Flea Market.Besides his wife Holly, he is survived by two sons; Jason and Michael Wills. He is also survived by two sisters and his brother; Crystal Mason (Ray) and Connie Dudley (Lawrence) and Calvin Wills (Lauren). Mr. Wills leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Homer, and his precious cats. He is predeceased by his brother Charles Wills, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 20 Catlin Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial with military honors will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 7 P.M. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
