Our precious mother Clova Lorraine Henton, 84, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home with her children by her side. Born in Aenon Town, Clarendon, Jamaica, West Indies on January 8, 1936, son of the late Daniele Altiman Henton and Jemima Irene (Johnson) Henton. She was the youngest and last of 15 children. Clover is probably one of the most generally admired figures of the Henton family. Raised in a home marked by close family ties, strict and uncompromising religious and ethical values. Her childhood imbued by a structured domestic lifestyle and other rural pursuits thus, she grew up to be an enormously industrious girl. Clova attended the local public school in Aenon Town and went on from there to Mt. James Elementary School in Saint Andrews. Exasperated by the economies of the 1950's she reluctantly relinquished her academic career for the workforce. From her initial job at Gores Tobacco factory in Kingston separating cigars to Cave Valley Post Office in Browns Town working as postmistress and ultimately retiring from Hartford Hospital (USA) Clova has been a vital contributor to her employers in providing excellence in service and leadership. She got married in 1957 to Headley Brown, a marriage that resulted in six boys and one girl. Clova represents the embodiment of perseverance and faith in God amidst life's most difficult challenges. Her relaxing personality creates favorable relationships with those who take the time to know her. Her case is an awesome testimony of a virtuous woman as described in the Bible. She leaves to mourn her passing, six children, Hughton Brown and his wife Tyra of Hartford, Dave Brown of Hartford, Dannel Brown and his wife Carline of Riverview, FL, Norris Brown and his wife Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, Rohan Brown and his wife Sophia of West Hartford, and Sophia Walters and her husband Marvyn of Hartford; 26 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Rudy Brown; and 14 siblings. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., at the Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield. A private funeral service will follow the visitation at the Rehoboth Church of God. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
