Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Hartford, CT
Clyde E. Jansing

Clyde E. Jansing Obituary
Clyde E. Jansing, 90, died on 02/24/2020 at home with his beloved wife JoEllen and family at bedside. He was predeceased by his sister June Jansing Senatro and brother Leslie Lee. He leaves two sons, Bryan and his wife Debbie, and Robert and his wife Kelly, as well as four grandchildren Rachel, Corey, Chelsea, and Colby. Clyde attended local schools, graduated Weaver High School Class of 1948, and University of Connecticut Class of 1956. After serving four years in the Air Force, for the majority of his business years he was a self employed commercial real estate broker. Clyde was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hartford and a service is scheduled there for Saturday 02/29/2020 at 2:00 pm. Thank you to the many friends, neighbors, and nurses who have been so kind and thoughtful.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2020
