Clyde M. LaForge, 82, of Southington passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Sheriden Woods in Bristol. He was the beloved husband of Lenora (Peck) LaForge. Born May 15, 1937 in Bristol he was the son of the late Frank and Reta (Palmer) LaForge. Clyde served with the U.S Navy. He was the owner of See Clyde, an onsite machine repair shop. Clyde was a dedicated family man who enjoyed family gatherings, especially picnics and game nights where he would often share his favorite jokes. He also enjoyed many adventures with his clan camping and canoeing throughout the years which always included a family pet. In addition to his wife he leaves his six children, Michael LaForge and wife Anita, Jean DeGrace, Wende Waller, Steven LaForge, Jeffrey LaForge and wife Maria and Gregory LaForge and wife Linda all of Southington; his grandchildren, Amy, Justin, Andrew, Joshua, Michael and Mario and a loving bunch of great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister Cecilia Pisko of Southington, sisters-in-law, Lucy LaForge, Susan Peck and Beth Mastriani, and many nieces and nephews. He was 18 days predeceased by his brother Sydney LaForge. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services for Clyde will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020