Cody R. Camp In Memoriam
Cody, happy 19th birthday. As we celebrate your birthday with family and friends, we think about what might have been. We miss hearing your laughter and watching you smile. We miss watching you interact with your young friends, many of whom are now in college. The memories of our life together, with your playful and caring nature, somehow sustains us. The balloons have been sent and the candles lit. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Please welcome your two relatives who recently joined you in Heaven. Still loving and missing you more each day.Love, Mom, Dad and Bryanna
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
