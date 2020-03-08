Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map

Colleen A. Muellner

Colleen A. Muellner Obituary
Colleen A. (Connelly) Muellner, 67, of Westbrook, died Thursday (Mar. 5, 2020) at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Zeranski) Connelly, she lived several years in Chicago and came back to Connecticut in 2000. While in Chicago, Colleen taught Math and Biology at the Benet Academy, under the direction of the Benedictine Order. Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dr. Robert J. Mueller. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Mar. 10, 2020) at 11:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
